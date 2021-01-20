BC RCMP is seeking public assistance to locate a wanted man on a Canada Wide Warrant.

David Morin, 26, did not return to the place where he is required to reside in Vancouver as a condition of his release. He is currently wanted Canada wide for being unlawfully at large.

Morin’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has ties to the Williams Lake area, and may already be there or headed to the area.

David Morin is described as

Indigenous Male

191 cm or 6’2″

86 kg or 190 lbs

short black hair

brown eyes

RCMP advise the public not to approach Morin if he is seen, but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about David Morin’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or if you wish to remain anonymous Crime Stoppers.