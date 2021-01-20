Due to COVID-19 provincial health restrictions canceling regular events, the 21st Annual Freezin for a Reason Polar Bear Swim won’t be taking place on Williams Lake this year.

Instead, Event Organizer and President of the Caribruisers Roller Derby Team, Sunny Dyck, said it will be an online plunge after getting the idea from a friend who organizes a couple of these swims in the Lower Mainland.

Dyck said during the week of February 2nd there are several ways people can take part.

“Take a digital dive, an unplugged plunge, a cyber swim of some kind, find a kiddie pool, get in a shower that you can put on cold water, a bucket of ice, and take part in your own way in getting cold and freezin for a reason and just have fun”.

During the week of February 2nd Dyck said people can take part in their way own f then sharing their video or photos online with the hashtag #freezin 2021.

Dyck said so far 15 people who generally are involved with this event have signed up.

“We’re hoping that it will bring out some people that may be generally wouldn’t come and jump into the lake. This gives you an opportunity to still be actually involved and you don’t have to jump in a lake in front of a bunch of people”.

Organizations that would like to take part in this event as a part of a fundraiser still can.

Dyck reminds participants to be safe, keep social distancing in mind, and that more information is available on the Freezin for a Reason Polar Bear Plunge Facebook page.