BC Hydro Spokesperson Dave Mosure says the power went out at around 2-52 on Tuesday afternoon…

“This outage impacts 1,424 customers. The descriptor is west of Paley Place, and if I go into the map system it goes from roughly Bouchie Lake out to Nazko, so everything west of town.”

Mosure says crews are en route.

He says they don’t know for sure yet what caused the outage, but it is believed that a windstorm that moved through the area had an impact.