With 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and the number anticipated to climb, the Tl’etinqox community west of Williams Lake will be under lockdown as of 6 pm tomorrow (Wednesday)

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse said yesterday (Monday) they declared a State of Emergency and gave some details on what the full lockdown will look like to community members.

“Most of the entrances into our community are blocked off, at the main entrance coming into our community we will have people doing a security check there. We are saying we don’t visitors, we don’t want anyone coming out even if you have family out here, you show up at the road check we’re going to turn you around”.

We asked Alphone how long this lockdown will be in effect.

“At this stage, the pandemic is what dictates to us, we’re telling people two weeks but if in two weeks those numbers don’t improve then we’re going to continue. And we’ll continue to step up our intensity. We don’t want to limit people but for everybody’s safety and that’s what has to happen then that is what we have to do”.

Alphonse added that they’ve lost one life already, we don’t want to lose anymore, that’s one too many all ready for us.