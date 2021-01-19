(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

465 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC today.

That boosts the provincial total up to 61,912 since the pandemic began.

32 of the new cases are in the Northern Health region, boosting the regional case count to 2,943.

61 are in Interior Health for a total of 5,374.

There are 4,331 active cases in the province with 329 individuals currently hospitalized; 70 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 92,369 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC.

Quesnel is still waiting for vaccinations, but that is expected to begin before the end of the month.

There have been 12 new virus-related deaths, increasing the provincial death toll to 1,090.

Currently, 6,864 people are under active public health monitoring and 55,099 people have recovered.

“The COVID-19 vaccines bring hope and challenge: Hope, knowing that in a few months many people will have immunity to this virus; and challenge because of the current limited supply – in B.C., Canada and around the world,” said BC Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Regional Breakdown:

(+ 32) – Northern Health 2,943

(+ 61) – Interior 5,374

(+ 83) – Vancouver Coastal 14,092

(+262) – Fraser 38,058

(+21) – Island 1,306