Clinton RCMP is seeking assistance in locating a missing Clinton resident.

Robert Dale Stanton, who commonly goes by Dale, was last heard from on January 9, 2021.

RCMP believe Stanton is in the Clinton or 70 Mile House area. Since his disappearance, police have followed on several leads. RCMP says there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time. Stanton’s family and friends say it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Stanton is described as:

Caucasian male

57 years old

6 ft 1 in or 185 cm tall

271 lbs or 123 kg

grey hair

hazel eyes

Stanton is believed to be traveling in a grey 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck with BC licence plates reading PN 7189.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dale Stanton, or his vehicle is urged to contact their local police, Clinton RCMP at 250-459-2221, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.