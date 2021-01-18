(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

31 people lost their battle with the virus in British Columbia over the weekend, including four each in Northern Health and Interior Health.

BC’s death toll is now up to 1,078 since the pandemic began, while 54 people have now died in Northern Health, and 50 in Interior Health.

There were 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 over the three days, with 166 of those in Northern Health and 257 in Interior Health.

Breakdown by day:

Fri to Sat – 584

Sat to Sun – 445

Sun to Mon – 301

There are 4,326 active cases in BC.

Of the active cases, 343 are in hospital and 68 in intensive care.

On the vaccine front, 87,346 doses have been given across the province.

BC will be receiving 26,775 doses of both Pfizer and Moderna this week.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says the Pfizer delays are coming this week, temporarily delaying the delivery of the vaccine.

The delays will mean health officials focus on the second dose before returning to high-risk individuals who have not yet received it.

General vaccines will start in April, added Henry.

She also says dose two of the vaccine will still start at day 35, and BC is still on track to have the most vulnerable vaccinated by the end of March.

By region:

(+ 166) – Northern Health 2,862

(+ 257) – Interior 5,313

(+ 281) – Vancouver Coastal 14,009

(+548) – Fraser 37,796

(+65) – Island 1,285