100 Mile Fire Rescue was called to a chimney fire over the weekend in 103 Mile House.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander says the department was called to the fire Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival the fire was visible from the outside, fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze from the room of the building, as well as inside.

Hollander says there was a build-up of creosote in the chimney, which could be the cause of the fire. He says it’s common this time of year when people are using their chimneys and other heating appliances.

Hollander recommends cleaning or sweeping chimneys at least once a year to reduce the risk of chimney fires, depending on how often heating appliances are used. Hollander also says chimneys should be inspected regularly.