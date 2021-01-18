The vote normally takes place in January, but Manager Kathy Somerville says it will now take place later in the year…

“With many chambers they changed a few of the details combining the election and the AGM together, so for Quesnel we’ll do both combined in June. So we’ll finish off our year end and have all the information for all the public, and then do our AGM and election together.”

Somerville says they haven’t set an exact date yet in June.

She says there are a few reasons for the change in plans, mainly it’s mainly due the COVID-19 pandemic…

“It really has, just for savings, and then also combining that together as well getting maybe more people out when we’re able to do so. Of course this year will be done via ZOOM, but in the future maybe we can get some good speakers in and have one big AGM/election as one whole.”

For now, Tracy Bond will remain President until her successor is chosen.