The War Amps will be mailing the 2021 key tags this week, marking the 75th anniversary of the service. Tags will be mailed this week, with the theme, “You are a Part of What We Do”.

In addition to the key tags, the War Amps will be sending a letter from parents Tracie and Jeremy Blaksee, describing how the War Amps has supported their family since their daughter Michaela was born missing a part of an arm, as well as some fingers and toes.

According to War Amps Public Awareness Officer James Jordan, the key tag service is reliant on public support. “The public support is really why we can keep this service going”, Jordan says, “Without the public support, a lot of our amputees wouldn’t have funding for their artificial limbs, and it wouldn’t be changing many lives”.

Jordan is also an amputee who has been in the child amputee program. “I was born missing my left arm below the elbow,” Jordan explains, “They’ve supported me my whole life, they were there for providing financial assistance for artificial limbs, and we do that for many children across the country”.