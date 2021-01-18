Transportation Manager John Pucek says airport movements were down 42 percent compared to the previous year, and passenger traffic dropped off by 81 percent.

Looking at the actual numbers, there were 2,805 movements in 2020, compared to 4,896 in 2019.

And there 2,831 passengers last year, down from 14,706.

Pucek says a lot of that was due to the fact that Central Mountain Air shut down passenger service in April. He says there was a lot less wildfire activity last year as well, although Pucek says forestry has doubled its base at the airport. One type of flight was actually up slightly in 2020 as Pucek says Medevac flights went from 115 in 2019 to 117 last year.