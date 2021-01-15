Two More Cariboo Memorial Hospital Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19
Photo by My Cariboo Now staff
Interior Health has confirmed there are six staff members who have tested positive at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.
That’s an increase of two since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared by Interior Health on Wednesday when four staff members tested positive.
Interior Health said testing is ongoing and that the emergency department is running smoothly and people in the community should not hesitate to come to the hospital if they require medical care.