(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The Province announced nine more deaths today due to COVID-19, including two in Interior Health.

Both were at a long term care facility in Vernon.

BC’s death toll is now up to 1,047 since the pandemic began, while Interior Health’s is now at 46.

509 new cases of the virus were identified today, with 86 of those in Interior Health and 49 in Northern Health.

There are 4,604 active cases across BC, 349 people are battling the virus in hospital; 68 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 7,132 people are under active public health monitoring and 53,115 people who tested positive have recovered.

The provincial recovery rate is now 88%.

So far 75,914 people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in BC.

“As of today, thousands of people working and living in long-term care homes, health-care workers and those in remote or at-risk Indigenous communities have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN:

+ 45 – Northern Health 2,696

+ 86 – Interior 5,056

+ 101 – Vancouver Coastal 13,728

+ 260 – Fraser 37,248

+ 13 – Island 1,220