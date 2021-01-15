The company states on its Facebook page that the employee was tested on Monday when they arrived at the mine site.

It says the employee was asymptomatic but was immediately quarantined along with two close contacts.

They have since tested negative but are now in isolation for the mandatory 14 days.

Barkerville Gold says none of the employees were in contact with the community of Wells or Quesnel.

An employee that tested positive back on January 6th and remains in isolation, although they too are not showing any symptoms.

Six close contacts of that employee have since returned to work after testing negative five days later and are still being monitored.