Save-On-Foods in West Quesnel was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after someone reported the smell of gas in the store.

FortisBC confirms that a technician arrived on scene at 4-30.

Nicole Brown, the Corporate Communications Advisor, says it was quickly determined however, that the smell was not related to natural gas.

That said, Brown says she commends the store for putting everyone’s safety first and calling when they suspected an issue.

She says it is a good reminder, that if you smell gas, to leave the area immediately and call Fortis. (1-800-663-9911)