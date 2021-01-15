Another School within School District 27 has a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

Superintendent of Schools Chris van der Mark said today that one intermediate class at Horsefly Elementary JR Secondary is self-isolating.

“We had some contact from Interior Health that they were following up on some contact tracing to potential exposure at Horsefly. As a result of that information, notices went home for that school and there were some requests for some isolation for one classroom”.

Earlier this week, a member of the Lake City Secondary-Columneetza Campus in Williams Lake was tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is self-isolating at home and all people deemed close contacts were identified and are self-isolating for precautionary reasons.