Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends says the demolition was completed in the fall, and it has now been restored to its original state.

She says they are now waiting for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations to make the next move.

Woollends also updated the Board of Education on Wednesday night on the progress that has been made on the construction of the new middle school on the Maple Drive Junior School site in the Red Bluff area.

She says they are pouring the concrete for the foundation right now.

Woollends says the project is on schedule and on budget.