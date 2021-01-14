The Sugarcane Community will soon be receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Administrative Officer and Director of the Emergency Operation Centre, Aaron Mannella, said they were really thrilled to hear the news that the vaccine is coming in a timely fashion.

“We’ve been supported by a number of agencies but we’re particularly thankful for the support shown by Interior Health and the First Nation Health Authority”. Manella said, “So we received a commitment to provide vaccinations for our Elders starting with the oldest and going down the list as supplies allow, and so we’re anticipating that this could occur as early as next week”.

Mannella also spoke about how Phase two was going in the Sugarcane community.

“We continue to have security Patrols in the community, we’re also adding some isolation supports today (Thursday) and are in the process of furnishing two duplexes to have six rooms available for individuals to isolate in a safe manner if they have tested positive”.

“Testing continues to be carried out by Three Corners Health Services Society”. Mannella said, “I understand that they’re waiting on some additional test results today (thursday) but the total amount of testing is becoming reduced because we’ve had such a great turnout of individuals presenting themselves for testing”.

Mannella added they had two additional cases today (thursday) for a total of 28.