(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

There are now four confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in BC according to BC Health Officials.

Three are linked to the same traveller on Vancouver Island but there are no other contacts with the fourth case.

The province has also reported its first case of the South African variant of the virus, located in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The person did not travel, nor do they have known contact with a traveller.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says public health officials don’t believe there is a risk to the public, and the investigation into the source of transmission is underway.

As for today’s numbers, Doctor Henry announced 536 new infections in BC today.

That includes 115 in Interior Health and 45 in Northern Health.

There were seven more deaths announced today, bringing the provincial death toll up to 1,038.

As of today (Thursday) 69,746 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in all health authorities.