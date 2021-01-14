Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Cariboo Regional District, Canim Lake Band, and the District of 100 Mile House have given a joint update on the ongoing outbreak in the Canim Lake community.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Canim Lake Community, the borders of the community have been closed so no one can get in or out.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are receiving support from other members. Band members deemed healthy are delivering food and other essentials to impacted households.

In addition, Eliza Archie Memorial School has been closed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Interior Health is providing support to affected individuals as well, and are visiting to continually assess the situation. Vaccination has been prioritized for the Tsq’escenemc people, and immunization is expected to start this week.

According to 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, there are 60 active cases of COVID-19 in the South Cariboo.