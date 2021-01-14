Quesnel also saw an increase in the number of sales, 398, up from 351 in 2019.

Williams Lake actually saw a decrease in sales last year with 455.

There were 472 in 2019.

The average selling price went up in all three Cariboo communities.

It was almost 338 thousand dollars in 100 Mile, up from 323.

The average selling price in Quesnel was 288 thousand dollars in 2020, up from 267 thousand and change.

Williams Lake saw the biggest increase as the average selling price in the Lake City jumped up from about 288 thousand dollars in 2019 to $335,585 in 2020.