School District 27 Cariboo-Chilcotin confirmed yesterday a member of the Lake City Secondary-Columneetza Campus in Williams Lake tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Schools, Chris van der Mark said the school received that notification from Interior Health yesterday afternoon.

Van Der Mark said that person is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams and that all people deemed close contacts have been identified and are self-isolating for precautionary reasons.

“The school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible” Van Der Mark said, “Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway”.