Interior Health says there is no evidence of patient exposure but four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health says it is still safe to come to the hospital when medical care is needed.

A team, including infection control practitioners, microbiologists, medical health officers and communicable disease specialists are overseeing the site to ensure all safety protocols are in place.

Interior Health says contact tracing on confirmed cases is ongoing, and that all cases and direct contacts are self-isolating.