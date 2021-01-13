100 Mile House RCMP are seeing a slight increase in Break and Enter crimes in the South Cariboo.

Residences and recreational trailers in both urban and rural areas in the greater 100 Mile House area have been targeted by unknown individuals. According to RCMP, the most common time these incidents occur is between midnight and 6 AM when most people are sleeping.

RCMP want to remind the public to routinely check sheds, trailers, and other buildings to ensure doors and windows are properly secured. RCMP are also encouraging neighbours to watch adjacent vacant properties around them.

Police are advising the public to consider additional security measures for their properties, such as trail cameras or a video security system.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the 100 Mile House RCMP.