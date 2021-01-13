Northern Health it reporting an exposure on its website at McNaughton Secondary School.

It says it happened between January 6th and 8th.

School District Superintendent Sue-Ellen Miller says they were notified on Tuesday night that a student or staff member has tested positive.

She says anyone who was at the school during that time is advised to monitor themselves carefully.

Miller adds that contact tracing is also underway.

This is the first exposure within the Quesnel School District since the fall.

There were two exposures at Quesnel Junior School in September, one between the 15th and 18th and the other between the 10th and 11th.