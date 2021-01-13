Quesnel RCMP say a 34-year old Quesnel woman is dead after she was struck by a privately owned sand truck just after 7 o’clock on Tuesday night.

The truck was traveling east at the time and the woman was walking east as well near Drummond Road.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says the roads were wet due to light rain and there was no lighting in that area.

He says witnesses reported that they had to swerve to avoid the female just prior to the collision.

The highway was closed for approximately four hours and traffic was diverted onto Schemenauer Road.

The woman’s name is not being released and an investigation continues.

Weseen says alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the accident.