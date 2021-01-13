 A junior hockey league would like to put a team in Quesnel.

Derek Prue, the Expansion Director for the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, presented the idea to the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee on Tuesday night.

Prue, a former player in Williams Lake back in the Peace Cariboo Junior Hockey League days, noted that the Lake City was also on their radar.

Prue told the committee that the first step is to sign a facility lease and user agreement.

He says they usually go three years with a three year option.

The Committee will take a look at the proposal again next month after talking with current arena user groups, including the Quesnel Kangaroos.

The Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League, which is independent of Hockey Canada, has 30 teams nationally but just four in their current western division which is where Quesnel and/or Williams Lake would play.

They are in High Prairie, Slave Lake, Enoch (e-nock) and Fox Creek in northern Alberta.