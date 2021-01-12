Drive BC is reporting that the road is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between the start of Highway 26 and Callis Road.

Quesnel RCMP Sargeant Richard Weseen said the incident happened this (Tuesday) evening at 7:45 and the Highway will be closed for several hours.

Wassen said traffic is being detoured on Schemenauer Road which will take the traffic Northwest and coming out on Highway 97 just north of Ten Mile Lake.