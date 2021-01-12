With recent reports of increased COVID-19 exposures in the region, the City of Williams Lake urges everyone to continue to follow the Provincial Health Order currently in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Gary Muraca Chief Administrative Officer

“We just thought that with everything happening in the region that it would be prudent for us to send a reminder to residents not to get complacent, it’s not the time to get complacent, and basically just making sure that you’re doing the little things so we don’t spread the virus”.

Muraca added staying home if you feel unwell or have symptoms, limiting social interactions to household members only, physical distancing, wearing a mask, diligent sanitizing, and handwashing, can help limit the spread and contribute to a healthy community.

At this time City facilities remain open with restrictions in place.

City Hall continues normal operations with face covering, physical distancing, and sanitization procedures in place, however, the City requests that individuals consider visiting City Hall only if absolutely necessary, or if requested by a staff member.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex continues to require masks in all common areas and spectators are prohibited.

The ice rinks, aquatic facility, fitness center, and low-intensity programs continue to operate.

Muraca noted as the COVID-19 situation in British Columbia is continually evolving, the City will adapt its response and level of service to meet the requirements of both Interior Health and the Province.