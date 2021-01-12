City of Williams Lake crews continue their efforts to fix a water main break that was identified this past Sunday on Hodgson Road near the truck wash station and Wotzke Drive intersection.

Manager of Public Works Patrick Mahood said today the City is tendering potable water to the Woodland Drive reservoir to attempt to restore some domestic service to the area and will be delivering bottled water to the residents that have no water at this time.

Mahood added the City of Williams Lake has issued a boil water advisory for customers in the Westridge and Golf Course subdivisions, Terra Ridge, and along Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road.

“To err on the side of caution and in conversation with Interior Health, we’ve issued a boil water advisory because we are introducing water into the reservoir via water trucks. That water is potable water, it’s City of Williams Lake water from our bulk water station”.

Residents in the affected area are advised to heat water to a rolling boil for 2 minutes before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, and making ice or beverages.

The City of Williams Lake is also offering shower services through the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to affected residents.

Showers will be made available by utilizing the ice arena dressing rooms from 6 am to 3 pm Monday to Friday, until the water situation is corrected.

The City said there will be designated shower rooms and residents must check-in at the Recreation Complex reception desk prior to accessing the ice arena dressing rooms.

For more information contact Municipal Services at 250-392-1784.