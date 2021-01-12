100 Mile House RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in a fuel theft.

The theft occurred at the 100 Mile House Water Treatment plant during the early morning hours of December 28th. The suspect was captured on security footage, and appeared to be wearing a heavy coat, dark hood, thick pants, gloves, and a face covering. The suspect was also carrying a red five-gallon jerry can and a dark backpack.

The 100 Mile House RCMP are seeking public assistance with identifying the suspect. Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with or an individual can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) if they wish to remain anonymous.