The number of COVID-19 cases at Canim Lake continues to climb after yesterday’s outbreak declaration.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Silvina Mema has confirmed 45 active cases in the community. Mema says Interior Health started to notice a number of cases in Canim Lake on January 5th, and cases started to skyrocket. An outbreak was declared for the Canim Lake area on Monday, January 11th. Mema says this was due to the rapid spread in the community,

Mema says a large number of individuals have been tested in the community in the last few days, and it would not be a surprise to see more cases in the next few days as well. Many people in the community are self-isolating because they are close contacts.