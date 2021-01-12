Cariboo Regional District Chair Margo Wagner said compulsory mask use and hand-sanitation policies are currently in place at libraries and most branches are open for in-person visits at this time.

As an alternative to in-person browsing, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the online book holds and the library’s curbside pickup service to minimize the risk of virus spread for patrons, employees, and the public.

Share shed use is being carefully monitored, loitering or use of the share sheds without face masks and social distancing may result in the closure of the sheds to reduce risk to users, site personnel, and the public.

CRD trails remain open at this time with users being urged to maintain social distancing when using trails and avoid congregating or socializing at trailheads.

Wagner also addressed the situation with CRD Offices and Building Inspections.

“Our offices are still open. We have sneeze screens up and we have hand sanitizers, and everything, and of course you have to wear a mask to enter. Building Inspections are continuing however we will not probably be doing in-house ones if we can look at framing outside then that’s fine or else we’ll be doing the house ones without anyone being inside the residence”.

The Cariboo Regional District is asking residents and property owners to abide by all public health directives, and take whatever steps are available to help limit the spread of the virus in our community.