B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, spoke during yesterday's press conference. (Province of British Columbia)

(from the files of Catherine Garrett MyPGNow staff)

22 British Columbians have died from COVID-19 over the weekend, marking a grim milestone in the province’s pandemic history.

Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed five of the 22 deaths occurred in the North.

B.C.’s death toll is now 1,010.

42 people have died from the virus in the north.

173 of the 1,475 new infections found in B.C. have been attributed to the health authority.

By day:

Fri/Sat: (+ 538)

Sat/Sun: (+ 507)

Sun/Mon: (+430)

There are a total of 58,107 positive cases province-wide with 2,560 in Northern Health.

5,220 cases are active, of those, 358 are in hospital and 72 are in ICU.

A community exposure alert has been issued for Canim Lake, near 100 Mile House.

Interior Health says 32 cases have been reported.

On the vaccine front, BC has used 59,902 of the 71,200 doses.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says more details will be revealed about the rollout after March, adding frontline healthcare workers and those with pre-existing health conditions will be given priority.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: +173 (Total 2,560)

Interior Health: +217 (Total 4704)

Vancouver Coastal Health: + 287 (Total 13,332)

Fraser Health: + 736 (Total 35,897)

Island Health: + 59 (Total 1,138)