Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Canim Lake.

As of Monday afternoon, Interior Health has identified 32 cases of COVID-19 linked to Canim Lake.

Outbreak response activities are being co-ordinated with Canim Lake First Nation, Interior Health, and others. Interior Health will be coordinating contact tracing, as well as outreach testing, transportation and isolation for affected individuals with support from community health services.

Interior Health notes that COVID-19 activity is being broadly detected in 100 Mile House as well.

COVID-19 tests can be booked online at Interior Health’s Website, or by phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.