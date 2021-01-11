There are at least 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Sugar Cane Community.

Chief Administrative Officer for Williams Lake First Nation Aaron Mannella said that with the amount of testing that occurred over the weekend they anticipate they will find out if there are any additional cases later today (Monday) or tomorrow.

Mannella is also the Emergency Operations Centre Director for Williams Lake First Nation which has entered into Phase 2 of their pandemic plan.

Mannella said part of that plan is closing their Government Offices, Social Programming and Education Programming.

“We’ve also instituted 24-7 patrols by security in the community itself. At this point we won’t be moving to lock down the community”, Mannella said, “The idea is that COVID is already present in the community and so now it’s the responsibility of every household to follow the Public Health Order and we’re going to support that by ensuring that patrols are occurring in a friendly way to remind people that they need to be responsible in their actions particularly around their movement within the community”.

Mannella added that individuals who are interested in asking further questions can follow WLFN Facebook where they’re going to be releasing up to date information and have a number of resources provided. We do have a WLFN specific COVID support line that’s available from 9 am to 9 pm, 778-417-0184.