The puck stops here for 100 Mile House Minor Hockey.

The 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association has announced all hockey activities have been paused. The decision was made by the 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association Board of Directors, due to the current evolving COVID-19 outbreak in 100 Mile House.

The decision was announced on FaceBook by 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association President Roxanne Sutton.

In a released statement, Sutton says “the decision has been made in the best interest of our members, their families, and our communities’ safety.”

100 Mile Minor Hockey will remain on a break for 14 days or longer, depending on how COVID-19 evolves in the community.