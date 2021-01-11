100 Mile House RCMP had their hands full with a pair of calls Saturday night.

Around 6:30 Saturday night, RCMP were called to an address in the Deka Lake area on a report of a suicidal woman with a knife threatening to harm herself and others. Everyone else in the residence had fled next door before all 0n-duty members of 100 Mile House RCMP arrived.

Police entered the residence to ensure the woman’s well being. After a lengthy negotiation with the woman still holding the knife, a Conducted Energy Weapon was deployed, and the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act of BC. The woman was examined for any injuries in a nearby ambulance, and was taken to 100 Mile Hospital to speak with a physician for further evaluation.

No others were injured in the incident.

A few hours later, 100 Mile House RCMP, EMS, the 108 Mile Fire Department, South Cariboo Search and Rescue, as well as 100 Mile Fire Rescue, were called to the Simon Lake area after receiving reports of a snowmobile incident.

Police say a male had been driving his snowmobile when he crashed and rolled the vehicle after hitting a large bump on the ice. Police say he suffered severe injuries, and was taken to 100 Mile Hospital.