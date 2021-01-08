100 Mile Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to a single motor vehicle incident in which a semi-truck fell over an embankment on Highway 97 south of 100 Mile House.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue was called to the incident at around 12:52 PM the afternoon of January 8th. According to 100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander, the semi-truck was over a 100-foot embankment. 100 Mile Fire Rescue was able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle using ropes and harnesses.

Hollander says there were no injuries as a result of the incident.