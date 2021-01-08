100 Mile House RCMP have issued another COVID-19 Related Measure Act violation ticket.

On December 28th, RCMP received reports of a woman entering the Mount Timothy Ski Lodge without wearing a mask, contrary to the business’s policy. According to RCMP, the ski resort has clear signs indicating mandatory masks in all buildings, consistent with the Public Health Order. The woman allegedly became confrontational with resort staff, causing a disturbance. RCMP say the woman produced a medical exemption card, but without enough information to prove it was valid.

RCMP say the staff of the resort asked the woman to leave and not return without a mask. The woman complied with the request and left.

RCMP say they spoke with the resort on the phone and received more information on the event, and also gathered information from witnesses. RCMP used this information to determine a violation ticket would be issued. RCMP and the woman made arrangements to meet in 100 Mile Hosue so the ticket could be issued.

The woman is alleged to have committed two offenses under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act: