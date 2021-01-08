The Cariboo Regional District is looking for citizens to join a Solid Waste Advisory Committee to help develop the CRD’s Solid Waste Management Plan update.

The committee will have a number of tasks before them, including:

Evaluating the current solid waste services

Designing the consultation process for residents

Establishing locally relevant guiding principles, goals, and targets that align with provincial guidelines

Identifying strategies to achieve waste reduction targets,

Considering the financial feasibility of new and existing programs or service

CRD Supervisor of Solid Waste Management Tera Grady says the district is looking for the most diverse group possible. “We’re looking for representation across the CRD and the member municipalities,” Grady says “Residents from each electoral area, as well as residents from Quesnel, Williams Lake, the District of 100 Mile House, and the District of Wells.”

According to Grady, the district isn’t just looking for diversity by location, but by demographic as well. “We’re also looking for young people who are interested in waste management”, Grady explains, “we’re also looking for participation from conservation or sustainability groups from across the region”.

The CRD is also encouraging feedback from the public, even from those who do not wish to join the committee.

Applications can be made to the CRD’s website until January 15th.