Games are still postponed for the KIJHL following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s Thursday announcement.

All games scheduled until February 5th have been postponed. The Provincial Health Order is still in place until that time, but some changes have been made to allow more players to return to practice.

According to the KIJHL, restrictions limiting 19 and 20-year-old players from taking part in practices have been lifted. This allows all players in the KIJHL to return to on-ice activities, as long as those are not games.