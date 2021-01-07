Barkerville Gold Mines revealed the information on its Facebook page late yesterday. (Thursday)

The company said that the employee tested positive on Wednesday, after arriving at the QR Mine site for the beginning of their rotation.

It said the individual is asymptomatic and had come from the BC Interior.

The company is now working with Northern Health to conduct contact tracing and identifying any known potential exposures…

“On-site high-risk exposed parties have been tested in BGM’s onsite laboratory and are currently quarantined in isolation at the QR Mill, where exposure to other employees and community members remain limited. All direct contacts have tested negative for COVID-19 thus far, but will remain in quarantine under the guidance of Northern Health.”

The company also says the effected contractor has had no known interaction with the community of Wells or Quesnel.

Barkerville Gold Mines says further community updates will be provided as the situation progresses.