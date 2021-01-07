(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health officials have extended the current provincial guidelines surrounding the spread of COVID-19 until February 5th at midnight.

This time frame covers two consecutive incubation periods of COVID-19, however, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted that “further action will be taken if required.”

Henry explained that the extension will provide time for the vaccine to be further distributed across the province.

“If we see positive trends in our cases and hospitalizations and we see fewer numbers from our impacts, we will monitor that as well,” she added.

Provincial guidelines were extended following BC reporting 761 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday).

The restrictions still apply to the current guidelines on sports activities.