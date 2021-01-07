A New Years Day break-in occurred at the office of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod.

According to McLeod, the perpetrator rifled through cabinets and drawers, but nothing was taken from the office. “I want to note constituency files are very secure,” McLeod says, “Nothing was taken so it’s just an unusual event. We don’t know who the perpetrator is and we don’t know what the purpose was”.

“I know that people are very frustrated with the lockdowns, many people are very stressed,” McLeod says, “I know that these stories of politicians that were heading to sunny countries while telling people to stay at home left a really difficult taste in so many parts when they themselves are struggling whether it’s a business or isolation. I’ve noticed that the tone of what I receive in my office, it’s obvious people are struggling in so many ways”.

McLeod decided to go public with the information after yesterday’s events in Washington D.C.