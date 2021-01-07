39-year old Daniel Oetheimer is due back in provincial court on June 22nd.

Oethheimer is facing numerous charges including Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Flight from Police, and Driving while Prohibited, as well as Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, and Careless Use or Storage of a Firearm.

He was arrested in January of last year after police launched a search for two suspects after a spike belt was deployed for a vehicle that had failed to stop for traffic services.

Oethheimer is accused of reaching speeds in excess of 160 miles per hour.

RCMP say he was located in a cabin on Guide Road near Tyee Lake.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the cabin and a nearby outbuilding resulting in the seizure of five firearms, including an SKS sawed-off semi-automatic rifle.