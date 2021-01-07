A still defiant Donald Trump has for the first time, publicly acknowledged his election loss.

The U.S. President released a statement Thursday morning saying there would be an orderly transition of power on January 20th.

His statement went on to say that he still disagrees with the outcome of the election and this marks the end of the greatest first term in presidential history.

Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory early Thursday morning after a throng of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.