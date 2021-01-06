Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A second case of COVID-19 has now been confirmed in the Canim Lake Community. The Canim Lake Band will continue to monitor both cases closely.

Original Story:

There has been a potential COVID-19 exposure in the Canim Lake Band.

A letter sent to members of the community on Tuesday, January 5th, confirmed one positive test within the community.

The letter says the community is planning for contact tracing, preventative measures, and is ensuring individual supports are in place.

No further information is currently available.