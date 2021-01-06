District of 100 Mile House picking up Christmas trees this week
100 Mile House residents can get rid of their Christmas tree with help from the District of 100 Mile House this week.
The Community Services Department from the District will be going around and picking up discarded Christmas trees within the municipal boundaries of 100 Mile House.
Residents can leave their trees at the side of the road, and they will be taken away by the District to be disposed of.
Tree pickup will run until January 8th.