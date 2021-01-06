Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House residents will no longer go to city hall to claim their homeowners grant.

The province is taking over administration of it starting this year.

The Ministry of Finance says the decision was made to “ease the burden on municipalities and make it faster and easier for homeowners to apply.”

It adds that the province already administers the program for homeowners in rural areas, and says it makes sense to streamline the program.

Similar to previous years, applications will open in May.

But homeowners will now submit their applications directly to the BC Government online or over the phone.